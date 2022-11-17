Insider Selling: Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Sells $816,980.96 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 584 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,398.94, for a total transaction of $816,980.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,001,452.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wah-Hui Chu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

On Wednesday, August 17th, Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $49,825.68.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,395.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,222.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1,235.74. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,065.55 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The company had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current year.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,357.20.

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.