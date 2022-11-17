Insider Selling: Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Insider Sells 2,995 Shares of Stock

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) insider Michael E. Diamond sold 2,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $34,472.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mitek Systems Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of MITK stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $10.54. 270,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $18.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MITK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Mitek Systems from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Century Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 415.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

