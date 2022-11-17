Insider Selling: Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CEO Sells 10,001 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2022

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODNGet Rating) CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $379,937.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 718,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,284,683.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Model N Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MODN traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.71. 13 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,981. Model N, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $40.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -48.87 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average of $29.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MODN. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Model N to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Model N

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 761.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 35.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Model N in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Model N (NYSE:MODN)

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.