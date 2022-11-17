Insider Selling: Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CEO Sells 10,001 Shares of Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $379,937.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 718,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,284,683.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Model N Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MODN traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.71. 13 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,981. Model N, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $40.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -48.87 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average of $29.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MODN. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Model N to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Model N

About Model N

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 761.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 35.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Model N in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

