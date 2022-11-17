Insider Selling: Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) CEO Sells 10,253 Shares of Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $467,024.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,810,417.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, November 14th, Kenneth Moelis sold 82,921 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $3,815,195.21.

Shares of MC traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.36. 347,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,499. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.61. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $70.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 35.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 43.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

