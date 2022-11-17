Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 503 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 503 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.84, for a total value of $118,124.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,500,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,935,713,234.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Morningstar Price Performance

MORN stock opened at $245.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $350.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 86.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morningstar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 1,109.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Morningstar

MORN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners raised Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet lowered Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

