Insider Selling: Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Major Shareholder Sells 72,489 Shares of Stock

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 72,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $716,916.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,846,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,037,385.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Warren Lynn Frazier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 17th, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 75,000 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $750,750.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 100,000 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $944,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 100,000 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $568,000.00.

On Thursday, October 27th, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 72,189 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $399,205.17.

Nine Energy Service Trading Up 6.9 %

NYSE:NINE traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.78. 1,513,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,630. The company has a market capitalization of $358.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.67 and a beta of 3.51. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $10.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nine Energy Service

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NINE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 275.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 85,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nine Energy Service by 14.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 603,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 77,207 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Nine Energy Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nine Energy Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price target on shares of Nine Energy Service from $7.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

About Nine Energy Service

(Get Rating)

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

Featured Articles

