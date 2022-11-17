Insider Selling: Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Major Shareholder Sells 72,489 Shares of Stock

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 72,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $716,916.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,846,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,037,385.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Warren Lynn Frazier also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 17th, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 75,000 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $750,750.00.
- On Friday, November 11th, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 100,000 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $944,000.00.
- On Wednesday, November 2nd, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 100,000 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $568,000.00.
- On Thursday, October 27th, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 72,189 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $399,205.17.
Nine Energy Service Trading Up 6.9 %
NYSE:NINE traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.78. 1,513,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,630. The company has a market capitalization of $358.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.67 and a beta of 3.51. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $10.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.51.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nine Energy Service
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price target on shares of Nine Energy Service from $7.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.
About Nine Energy Service
Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nine Energy Service (NINE)
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.