Insider Selling: Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) COO Sells 51,772 Shares of Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 51,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total transaction of $1,993,739.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 191,015 shares in the company, valued at $7,355,987.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Rambus Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $37.39 on Thursday. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $38.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.56 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.93.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.40). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 20.24% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have commented on RMBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rambus from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rambus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rambus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Rambus by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,937,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 17.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rambus by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 23,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.