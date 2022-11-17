Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $74,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,168,941 shares in the company, valued at $43,613,188.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Craig Donato also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $82,420.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $88,760.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Craig Donato sold 7,713 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $320,860.80.

Shares of RBLX traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.53. The stock had a trading volume of 14,083,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,127,359. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RBLX shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Roblox to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on Roblox from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Roblox from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.26.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 23,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 12,586 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 21,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

