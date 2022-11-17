Insider Selling: SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Sells 7,969 Shares of Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 7,969 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $104,951.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,137.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SI-BONE Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of SIBN stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.58. The stock had a trading volume of 224,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,780. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 6.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SI-BONE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the first quarter valued at about $429,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 2.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,172,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,703,000 after buying an additional 82,189 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 9.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 37.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 46,086 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 2.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 931,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,041,000 after buying an additional 24,854 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About SI-BONE

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIBN. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SI-BONE to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SI-BONE to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SI-BONE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

