Insider Selling: Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Director Sells 1,425 Shares of Stock

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $147,829.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,007.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Standex International Stock Down 0.5 %

SXI stock opened at $106.51 on Thursday. Standex International Co. has a twelve month low of $79.02 and a twelve month high of $117.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.98 and a 200 day moving average of $90.73.

Standex International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SXI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Standex International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on Standex International from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,378,000 after purchasing an additional 20,952 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,397,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,084,000 after purchasing an additional 12,403 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 531,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 1st quarter worth $16,078,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

