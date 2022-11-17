Insider Selling: WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) CEO Sells $205,800.00 in Stock

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $205,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,930.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $39.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $41.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average of $34.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in WesBanco in the third quarter worth $12,004,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in WesBanco by 79.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 366,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,821,000 after acquiring an additional 162,811 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in WesBanco by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,973,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,259,000 after acquiring an additional 75,273 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the third quarter worth about $2,332,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 4.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,751,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,546,000 after buying an additional 68,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

