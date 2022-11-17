Insider Selling: Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Insider Sells 1,854 Shares of Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) insider Harald Reinhart sold 1,854 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $74,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zai Lab Stock Performance

Shares of ZLAB stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.53. 432,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.19. Zai Lab Limited has a twelve month low of $20.98 and a twelve month high of $90.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $199.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Zai Lab to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Institutional Trading of Zai Lab

About Zai Lab

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 100.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 7.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

