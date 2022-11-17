Insider Selling: Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Insider Sells 1,854 Shares of Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) insider Harald Reinhart sold 1,854 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $74,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Zai Lab Stock Performance
Shares of ZLAB stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.53. 432,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.19. Zai Lab Limited has a twelve month low of $20.98 and a twelve month high of $90.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $199.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Zai Lab to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.
About Zai Lab
Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.
