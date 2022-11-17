Insteel Industries, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

Shares of IIIN stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $28.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,798. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average is $32.84. Insteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The company has a market capitalization of $552.98 million, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIIN. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

