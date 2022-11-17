InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) PT Lowered to C$16.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IIPZF. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$13.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$16.25 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $8.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.63. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

