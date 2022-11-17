inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bard Associates Inc.

Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 258,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in inTEST were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in inTEST during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CM Management LLC lifted its position in shares of inTEST by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of inTEST by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 147,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 84,570 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of inTEST by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 770,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 98,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of inTEST by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 110,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

In other inTEST news, CEO Richard N. Jr. Grant sold 4,153 shares of inTEST stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $38,456.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,949.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 133 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,032. The stock has a market cap of $110.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. inTEST Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. inTEST had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $30.77 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that inTEST Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

