Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of Inuvo stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45. Inuvo has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $0.69.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 26.67%.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

