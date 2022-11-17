Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,173 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,395,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,162,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after purchasing an additional 868,140 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 729,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,920,000 after purchasing an additional 669,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,834,000.

BSCP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,623. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.34. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $22.02.

