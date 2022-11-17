Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJS) Shares Up 0.8%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJS – Get Rating) shares were up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.02 and last traded at $21.02. Approximately 12,978 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 12,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.84.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.38.
