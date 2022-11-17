Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMT) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMT – Get Rating) were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.43 and last traded at $22.41. Approximately 8,358 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 9,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.28.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.78.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT)
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.