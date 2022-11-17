Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMT) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMT – Get Rating) were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.43 and last traded at $22.41. Approximately 8,358 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 9,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.28.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.78.

