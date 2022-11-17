Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 19,796 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 210,406 shares.The stock last traded at $9.40 and had previously closed at $9.33.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0394 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (VMO)
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.