Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 19,796 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 210,406 shares.The stock last traded at $9.40 and had previously closed at $9.33.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0394 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.