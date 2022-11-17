Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 70,117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,108,615 shares.The stock last traded at $142.42 and had previously closed at $144.30.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

