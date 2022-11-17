Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Sold by SFI Advisors LLC

SFI Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. SFI Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. Systelligence LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter valued at $18,391,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 188.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 89,885 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 470.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 78,352 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 66.5% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 182,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,534,000 after purchasing an additional 72,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,064,000 after purchasing an additional 72,740 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

SPGP traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.63. 2,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,753. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $73.71 and a 52-week high of $97.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.42.

