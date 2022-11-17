Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Tripadvisor (TRIP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tripadvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP):

11/15/2022 – Tripadvisor had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $28.00.

11/15/2022 – Tripadvisor had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $24.00.

11/11/2022 – Tripadvisor was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/9/2022 – Tripadvisor had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $18.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Tripadvisor had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $29.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Tripadvisor had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $26.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Tripadvisor had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $27.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Tripadvisor had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Tripadvisor had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $44.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – Tripadvisor had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $29.00.

10/6/2022 – Tripadvisor had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $21.00 to $18.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – Tripadvisor was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/28/2022 – Tripadvisor was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/20/2022 – Tripadvisor was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

TRIP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.26. 2,122,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,283,578. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -289.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average is $22.51. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $30.48.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

