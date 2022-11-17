Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL):

11/14/2022 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $56.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $135.00 to $117.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $65.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/29/2022 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG to $65.00.

9/20/2022 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $65.00 to $58.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/19/2022 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $61.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/19/2022 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of RCL opened at $60.14 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $90.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 993,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,216,000 after purchasing an additional 121,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 35.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 28.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

