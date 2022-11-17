Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group (LON: LLOY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/7/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC to GBX 70 ($0.82). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 55 ($0.65) price target on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 64 ($0.75) price target on the stock.

10/27/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group was given a new GBX 70 ($0.82) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/27/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group was given a new GBX 58 ($0.68) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/27/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group was given a new GBX 44 ($0.52) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/20/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 55 ($0.65) to GBX 50 ($0.59). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 64 ($0.75) to GBX 56 ($0.66). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 73 ($0.86) price target on the stock.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock traded up GBX 1.29 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 44.42 ($0.52). The stock had a trading volume of 171,295,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,642,047. The firm has a market cap of £29.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 740.33. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 38.10 ($0.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 56 ($0.66). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 43.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 43.82.

In related news, insider Scott Wheway bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £66,000 ($77,555.82). In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Charlie Nunn purchased 281,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £135,338.40 ($159,034.55). Also, insider Scott Wheway purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £66,000 ($77,555.82).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

