Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for IDEX (IEX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for IDEX (NYSE: IEX):

11/1/2022 – IDEX had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $240.00.

10/27/2022 – IDEX had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – IDEX had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $265.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – IDEX had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $205.00 to $208.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – IDEX had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $210.00 to $220.00.

10/12/2022 – IDEX is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – IDEX had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $213.00 to $211.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

IDEX Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $232.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.01. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $240.33.

Get IDEX Co alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. IDEX had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,634.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,766 shares of company stock worth $2,097,044 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,188,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,836,240,000 after buying an additional 252,058 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in IDEX by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,660,000 after buying an additional 117,605 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 6.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,559,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,292,000 after buying an additional 159,173 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in IDEX by 13.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,602,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,292,000 after buying an additional 192,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in IDEX by 12.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,374,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,705,000 after buying an additional 152,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.