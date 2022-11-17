Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Rating) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.10 and last traded at $18.10. 21,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 299% from the average session volume of 5,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

Investor AB (publ) Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average of $16.68.

Investor AB (publ) Company Profile

Investor AB (publ) is a venture capital firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. It is operating through four business areas including core, private equity, operating, and financial investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions.

