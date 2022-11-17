Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on GAP (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 23,912 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 103% compared to the average volume of 11,796 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on GAP from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on GAP from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded GAP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

In other news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $124,418.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,008.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 44.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

GAP Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in GAP by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,608,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $318,135,000 after purchasing an additional 247,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 15.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,138,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,192,000 after acquiring an additional 415,813 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 9,453.9% in the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 2,637,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,230 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 214.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,366,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 931,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 9.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 586,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 50,534 shares during the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,104,682. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.80. GAP has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $25.42.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. GAP had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that GAP will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -59.41%.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

