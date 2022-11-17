IOG (LON:IOG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.13

IOG plc (LON:IOG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 26.13 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 11.52 ($0.14). IOG shares last traded at GBX 11.70 ($0.14), with a volume of 1,734,176 shares changing hands.

IOG Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 17.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.05, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £59.33 million and a PE ratio of 1,130.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at IOG

In other news, insider Rupert Newall bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £9,000 ($10,575.79).

IOG Company Profile

IOG Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the gas resources. The company holds 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, Southsea, Abbeydale, Thornbridge, Kelham, Panther, and Grafton licences; and 100% interest in Harvey property.

