Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) CEO William L. Meaney Sells 10,507 Shares

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $546,994.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,539. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Iron Mountain Stock Down 1.7 %
NYSE:IRM opened at $51.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.84. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.19.
Iron Mountain Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 146.15%.
IRM has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.
