iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) is Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3,291.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 52,202 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 168.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1,867.0% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 48,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 45,592 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

STIP stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.97. 26,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,746. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.04 and a 52-week high of $107.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.26.

