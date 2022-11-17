iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY) Stock Position Reduced by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,357 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 634,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,903,000 after acquiring an additional 119,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 38.6% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 333,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,430,000 after acquiring an additional 92,787 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $11,222,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $7,215,000. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 46.7% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 45,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 14,430 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF stock opened at $57.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.48. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $47.39 and a 1-year high of $68.21.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.