iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 6.8% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.98. The company had a trading volume of 64,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,769,131. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $115.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.06.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

