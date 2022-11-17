iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Lowered by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.1% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 138,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,101,000 after purchasing an additional 47,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.13. 229,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,769,131. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.06. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $115.24.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

