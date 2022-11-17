iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSB) Trading Up 0.3%

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSB – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.71 and last traded at $23.70. Approximately 1,029,196 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 279% from the average daily volume of 271,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.62.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.95.

