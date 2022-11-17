iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,342 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 3.26% of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 157.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at $202,000.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LDEM opened at $44.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.53. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $38.70 and a 12-month high of $62.71.

