iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Short Interest Update

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,300 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the October 15th total of 188,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 985.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

COMT traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.79. 1,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,421. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.80. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28.

