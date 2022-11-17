iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Shares Sold by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,153 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILCG. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 105,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,182. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.54. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $73.77.

