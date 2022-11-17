iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 129.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,407 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 95.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,452,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,499,000 after buying an additional 2,175,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,204,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,843,000 after acquiring an additional 873,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 311.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,770 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,246,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,359,000 after buying an additional 41,074 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,218,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,008 shares during the period.

Shares of MCHI opened at $44.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.95. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $71.23.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

