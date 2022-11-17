iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,372 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $15,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 228.4% during the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 74,086 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares during the period.

BATS:EFG traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.41. 1,723,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.61 and a 200 day moving average of $81.17. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

