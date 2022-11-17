iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Position Decreased by Southern Wealth Management LLP

Southern Wealth Management LLP decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,307 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 173,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $2.53 on Thursday, hitting $215.41. The stock had a trading volume of 14,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,118. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.88 and a 200-day moving average of $216.18. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $267.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.