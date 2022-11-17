iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 54,992 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 388,534 shares.The stock last traded at $128.15 and had previously closed at $127.27.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.61.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,990,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,908 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 37.8% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,599,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,898 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,383,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,253,000 after acquiring an additional 321,191 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 741,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,658,000 after acquiring an additional 192,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 660,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,729,000 after acquiring an additional 58,430 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.