iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) is Atria Investments LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 945.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 481,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435,285 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Atria Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.27% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $52,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHV. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 80.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 88.4% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $788,000. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,448,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $109.97. The stock had a trading volume of 42,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,950,827. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.03. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.75 and a one year high of $110.46.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.242 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.