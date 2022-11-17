iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Decreased by Viewpoint Capital Management LLC

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 2.5% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,608,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,504,000 after buying an additional 223,869 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 950.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 28,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 52,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance
IJR stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.43. 382,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,694,922. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.71 and its 200-day moving average is $96.40. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $119.56.
About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (IJR)
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.