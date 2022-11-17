iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Corepath Wealth Partners LLC

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 327.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,638,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,800 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,693,036,000 after buying an additional 2,109,486 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,484,000 after buying an additional 1,109,278 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 817.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,188,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,200,000 after buying an additional 1,058,862 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.07. 146,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,694,922. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.40. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $119.56.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

