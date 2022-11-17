iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Short Interest Down 13.7% in October

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the October 15th total of 222,500 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ISPC shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on shares of iSpecimen from $5.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of iSpecimen to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

iSpecimen Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of ISPC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.57. 80 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,645. iSpecimen has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iSpecimen

iSpecimen ( NASDAQ:ISPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. iSpecimen had a negative net margin of 101.49% and a negative return on equity of 38.56%. The company had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iSpecimen during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iSpecimen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iSpecimen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iSpecimen by 903.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 64,083 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in iSpecimen by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 102,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

