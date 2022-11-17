Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the October 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 474,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Janus International Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Janus International Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Janus International Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Janus International Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBI traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.34. 17,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84. Janus International Group has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $13.96.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $247.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.69 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 8.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Janus International Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Janus International Group to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Janus International Group to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Janus International Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

