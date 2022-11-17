Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Short Interest Update

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the October 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 509,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $29,418.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,345.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $29,418.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,345.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total transaction of $6,096,812.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,028 shares in the company, valued at $50,467,598.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,211 shares of company stock worth $7,780,391 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,541,939 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $871,975,000 after buying an additional 33,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $784,914,000 after acquiring an additional 131,570 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $526,855,000 after purchasing an additional 87,895 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,654,000 after purchasing an additional 184,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,083,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAZZ stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.38. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $169.98.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JAZZ. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.50.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

