JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Director Robert Alexander Stewart Sells 36,500 Shares of Stock

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGSGet Rating) Director Robert Alexander Stewart sold 36,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $717,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,324.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of JBGS opened at $19.30 on Thursday. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average is $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 225.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBGS. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the third quarter worth about $16,563,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,469,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,438,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,125,000 after buying an additional 692,889 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,442,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,305,000 after buying an additional 438,357 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 2,478.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,957,000 after buying an additional 426,224 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of JBG SMITH Properties to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

