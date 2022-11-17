Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) a GBX 100 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 100 ($1.18) price target on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.65) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 143 ($1.68) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.94) to GBX 120 ($1.41) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.53) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($1.88) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 142.27 ($1.67).

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 0.4 %

VOD opened at GBX 96.77 ($1.14) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 103.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 116.37. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of GBX 94.61 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.66). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. The company has a market cap of £26.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,619.33.

Vodafone Group Public Dividend Announcement

About Vodafone Group Public

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.