Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) a GBX 100 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 100 ($1.18) price target on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.65) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 143 ($1.68) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.94) to GBX 120 ($1.41) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.53) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($1.88) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 142.27 ($1.67).
Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 0.4 %
VOD opened at GBX 96.77 ($1.14) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 103.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 116.37. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of GBX 94.61 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.66). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. The company has a market cap of £26.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,619.33.
About Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
